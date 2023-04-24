9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 spoilers: Will Chimney propose?

As you get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 on Fox next week, let’s just say there is a lot to prepare for. After all, we are talking about a huge, potentially super-romantic story for Chimney!

Who doesn’t love to see a wedding within this world? We’re certainly hoping that there could be one between Maddie and Chimney coming up, but we’re well-enough aware to know that such a thing is not guaranteed. They’ve gone through a lot already, and there are potentially other things that could stand in the way of this happening. We have to prepare for most obstacles; yet, at the same time, we’re also hoping for some happy moments through the rest of this season and perhaps a potential season 7.

If you want to get some more news about what lies ahead here, we suggest that you check out the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 16 synopsis:

The 118 race to rescue two roommates desperately trying to find a needle in a haystack at a landfill, and help a woman whose nightmare dream suddenly becomes a painful reality. Athena and Maddie team-up to find a missing boy in a crowded mall; Chimney debates if the time is right to propose to Maddie in the all-new “Lost & Found” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-616) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

The case-of-the-week stuff feels exciting in its own way, especially since we are seeing some things that are quirky and had to be fun for the writers to put together. We tend to think that this is a part of the magic that comes with working on this show — you get to play a game of Mad Libs where you have to follow a similar format and yet, work to make it different every single time.

