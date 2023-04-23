9-1-1 season 7 renewal: When will we get official news?

Are we on the cusp of getting some news soon when it comes to a 9-1-1 season 7 renewal over on Fox? Make no mistake, we want it!

With this in mind, the big question we’re left to wonder here is whether or not we’re going to get it, and also when some of that news could actually arrive on our doorstep.

First and foremost, here is a reminder of what is going on behind the scenes: Long negotiations. We are still very much confident that you are going to see the flagship entry in the 9-1-1 franchise back for more and with that in mind, you should not be concerned, either. This is one of Fox’s most successful shows!

As we have noted in the past, the biggest reason (at least for now) for the delay in renewal news is tied to the network not owning the show. Also, remember this — after season 6, most series tend to get more expensive. We doubt that this is anything other than true here. Meanwhile, Fox also is probably negotiating for 9-1-1: Lone Star at the same exact time. If these talks are happening in tandem, it means we have to be more patient.

Is there a reason to think that an announcement is imminent?

Yes. Typically, networks like to make big renewal announcements when we get around to the first or second week in May, and we have a hard time believing that this situation is going to be different here at all. The only real complication that broadcast networks face is the impending writers’ strike, which could start as early as May 1. We don’t necessarily think it will slow down a renewal, but it could dramatically alter when a number of shows come back on the air. Just keep that in mind for the next little while.

