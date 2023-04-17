9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 spoilers: A look at ‘Death and Taxes’

As you prepare for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 on Fox next week, do you want to know more about it? Well, the title itself in “Death and Taxes” is pretty intriguing … and that’s without even thinking about everything that will come afterwards.

Before we go any further, why not kick things off here by further explaining the title? We think the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 15 synopsis below helps to give that away:

The 118 race to the rescue at emergencies when a fire breaks out in an accountant’s office and a car crashes into a “living funeral.” Athena is shocked when a suspect dies in her custody minutes after she arrests him; Buck is attracted to a death doula; Maddie and Chimney panic when they are audited by the IRS in the all-new “Death and Taxes” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-615) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We understand the panic for Maddie and Chimney, mostly because of the implication here that they’ve done something wrong. Do we feel like they are going to be okay? More than likely, but it’s still going to weigh on this.

In general, it feels like this is one of those stories that has a pretty consistent theme throughout, and that is without even mentioning the fact that Buck suffered a near-death experience earlier this season due to the lightning strike. We certainly think that’s a part of his story coming up and in one way or another, he is going to have to wrestle with it.

Hopefully…

We are setting up for a really high-octane and intense finale a little later next month! While there is not a ton of information out there about it as of right now, we certainly think that there are some reasons for excitement. Let’s just hope the show lives up to some of the hype we’ve had for it so far.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

