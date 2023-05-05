Succession season 4 episode 7 preview: Roman’s consequences?

There are certainly going to be a lot of interesting ideas to explore and navigate entering Succession season 4 episode 7. So what stands out from the pack? Well, at least some of it is geared in the direction of one Roman Roy, who saw a lot of his power potentially collapse over the course of this past episode.

The good news for him is that technically, he and Logan are still running the Waystar Royco show. However, at the same time he made some pretty bold moves that could come back to fire him: Dismissing Joy and then trying to fire Gerri, who is very much still around. Roman made these moves unilaterally, and without any procedure or consultation. There are going to be some pretty extreme reactions that could come about as a result.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Is a lawsuit coming Roman’s way? That feels like a definite possibility. If nothing else, the board may also just look at his approval versus Kendall’s and make some decisions based on that. On some level, Kieran Culkin’s character thought that Kendall was going to destroy himself with that Living+ presentation, but that didn’t happen. We wouldn’t say that he is now some sort of Waystar Royco folk hero, but he’s got some momentum at this point.

What we’re trying to say now is entering this weekend’s Succession, Roman has some pressure on him. We’re not sure that he’s good in this situation. He probably is the best idea guy within the whole Roy family, but he doesn’t scream “leadership.” It is one of the reasons that he, Shiv, and Kendall need to all work together to have a chance at running this company, or even properly selling it to Matsson.

Unfortunately for all of them, we’re not sure that they are in any way capable of this.

Related – Get more news now on this upcoming Succession episode!

What do you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 7?

Also, how do you think the story is going to move forward for Roman? Be sure to share right away in the comments, and remember to come back for more.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







