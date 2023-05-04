Succession season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Shiv and Tom’s next steps

We are a few days away from Succession season 4 episode 7 arriving on HBO, but it does feel as though one thing can be said already. For Shiv and Tom, we could be at the point where their entire future is determined. Oh, and it feels pretty darn clear that things are going to be messy. How in the world can they not?

Let’s start for a moment here by acknowledging what happened on this past episode — the two characters were together again! There is clearly still some element of feelings that are there, even if it may not be love. There is also another emotion present: Desperation. Both may be starting to realize that they need each other more than they thought.

For Tom, he’s clearly short on options after everything that happened with Logan’s death. He is never going to be in charge on his own, so pairing up with Shiv is a move of almost-instant credibility. Meanwhile, at the same time Sarah Snook’s character has lost seemingly her place of leadership with Kendall and Roman operating behind her back. They have already betrayed her.

The real x-factor for Shiv here is her pregnancy. She may have a rush inside her to be a better mother than her own, but she also doesn’t want to lose out in her spot at the company … and she realizes the blatant misogyny and prejudice that can happen with pregnant women. Tom becomes valuable as a voice on the inside, and someone she could work with in tandem to break through some of the noise.

Could these two win out in the end?

We don’t think anything is quite that simple, and there could be further twists ahead! Also, the idea of “winning” within the world of Succession is quite a difficult concept in its own right.

What are you expecting for Tom and Shiv moving into Succession season 4 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

