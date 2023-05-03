Succession season 4 episode 7: Run time for ‘Tailgate Party’

While we wait to see Succession season 4 episode 7 on HBO, why not tackle another big question, one related to run time?

We don’t think that at this point in the show’s run, it would surprise anyone to learn that the episodes are getting a tiny big longer. There are reports already that the series finale is going to go for a solid hour and a half, and we don’t expect that any other episodes are going to run for that exact span of time. Still, there is some other great news to share about “Tailgate Party” this weekend…

According to the network’s official programming guide, this episode is going to run overall for a grand total of an hour and five minutes. This gives the Jeremy Strong series a little more room to tell all of the stories that it has to get out there into the universe. There are only four episodes left! We need to know what’s ahead with the election, who will run Waystar Royco, and also if any of the Roy children are going to find a way to win out in the end.

While HBO is of course tight-lipped on the details, there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence: The stories that we are seeing now are probably not going to be the same as what we’ll get in the finale. By that, we mean we’ll be surprised if Kendall and Roman are still in charge in a few weeks. They each have varying degrees of incompetence, even if the former had a surprising victory with his whole Living+ presentation. Did anyone expect that to go so well? We’re still wondering if Kendall is even shocked, given how obtuse and incomprehensible the whole Living+ idea really is.

Is there anything that you are super-excited to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 7 on HBO this weekend?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! We are going to have more updates before we get to this episode, so stay tuned…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

