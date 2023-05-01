Succession season 4 episode 7 promo: As the election looms…

For everyone out there who was wondering what the focus would be for Succession season 4 episode 7, it seems like we have an answer!

Last night HBO unveiled a first-look promo for the upcoming episode titled “Tailgate Party” — so what was it we actually learned over the course of it? Let’s just say that as we prepare for a big election, we are also going to see the Roy family gather with a number of top minds in the business world … and also Lukas Matsson, who was invited by Logan prior to his death.

While there aren’t too many specifics as to exactly what will happen during this party, there is a major specter hanging over the entire show at the moment — that of Jeryd Menken. We know that Justin Kirk is going to be back at some point as the Presidential contender, and we are going to have a chance to see if his closeness to ATN and/or Roman ends up compromising the whole company. There were already some issues around this brought up around the time with Joy.

Also, with this in mind, doesn’t it feel like Joy is going to be back at some point?

One other thing that we learn from the promo here is quite simple: A couple of familiar faces are going to be around here who were not on this past episode. Connor Roy will have an important role once again, which makes a certain element of sense given his stance as a Presidential candidate. (Hey, a delusional candidate is still technically a candidate.) Meanwhile, you’ve also got in here Frank, who hasn’t apparently taken off entirely from the Waystar universe yet.

Given that there are only four more episodes to come in Succession overall, doesn’t it feel like a lot more stuff is going to hit the fan before we reach the very end? We especially mean this when it comes to who is running the company, as we do not think there is a clear answer as of yet.

What do you think we will specifically get when it comes to Succession season 4 episode 7?

