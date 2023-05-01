Succession season 4 episode 7 spoilers: A tailgate party?

Next week on Succession season 4 episode 7, are we going to see the world of the Roy family change once again? It feels like there’s a good chance of it!

After all, start off here by remembering that there are only four more episodes to go for this epic HBO saga. It’d be great to see more than this, but Jesse Armstrong clearly wants this show to end on a high note.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

If there is one thing that we can say at the moment about the promo for this episode, it’s this: The tailgate party here is going to be a little bit chaotic thanks to Matsson showing up. (Of course, a tailgate party for these people is pretty different for a tailgate party for anyone who is a little bit more normal.)

At the moment, the biggest thing that is clear is that Lukas is not going away, he still wants to be in charge, and Kendall is clearly struggling with whatever he wants his own personal endgame to be at the moment.

Just be prepared for this no matter what: There are a few more unexpected outcomes most likely coming in this upcoming episode. We don’t think the rest of the show is going to just move forward in a straight line.

Is there anything that you most want to see entering Succession season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







