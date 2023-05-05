The Blacklist season 10 episode 11: What will Siya really find?

This weekend is going to bring The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 to NBC, and of course there are big questions that come along with that! Take, for example, just what you can expect to see for one Siya Malik.

From the moment that this character was introduced on the show, we were presented with this question about her in relation to her late mother Meera. What does she hope to get out of her time on the Task Force? Is there a specific end goal that she has? Well, let’s just say that these are not easy things to try and answer, especially when you consider the evidence.

One of the things that we know about Meera is that her death, all things considered, wasn’t that dramatic or insane. It was just a part of the Task Force’s early efforts against Berlin, close to the end of season 1. There was not necessarily some jaw-dropping element there, and we don’t know how secret what happened to her really was.

With all of this in mind, here’s the question we are mostly left to wonder: Is there something else out there that Siya is hoping to gain from the Task Force? Is there another secret buried somewhere underneath? We know that Reddington did a LOT of research into the Task Force before anyone ever came on board and if you are wanting something akin to more information, this is where it would have to come about. Otherwise, we could be in a spot where her motives for this story may be a little bit off-kilter.

We don’t believe that Sunday’s episode is going to give you all the required info on this — odds are, you will have to be patient for at least a little while longer.

