Fire Country season 1 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

We hope that you are ready to check out Fire Country season 2 episode 21 on CBS next week. After all, this story is going to be big! It is the past one before the finale and by virtue of that alone, you can argue that some pretty huge stuff is coming!

So what are we talking about here? Well, first and foremost, Max Thieriot is going to be in the director’s chair, and this story will be paying off at least some of what we’ve seen with the private firefighting company led by Faye. Bode and some other characters are going to be put in a particularly precarious position, so we would say to get prepared for some major surprises. If you love this show, we tend to think you’ll be both excited and nervous for what lies ahead.

Want to know more? Go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Backfire” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews are called to a backfire started by a private firefighting company to protect a high-end winery but instead threatens to grow out of control, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Max Thieriot.

What about Bode’s parole hearing?

Rest assured, that is something that you’re going to be seeing in the finale. We cannot sit here and confirm that the character is going to be released, but the opportunity could be there. We certainly know that the character is going to do more or less whatever he can to get to that next stage of his life — after all, his freedom and Gabriela both could be waiting for him, depending on what transpires.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Fire Country finale

What are you the most excited to see leading into Fire Country season 1 episode 21 on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







