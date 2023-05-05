Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that there was a short hiatus last week for the drama, but are we on the other side now?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we have some rather good news to share: You aren’t going to have to wait much longer! The Max Thieriot drama is going to be here with a story titled “At the End of My Rope,” and it is our hope that the station 42 and third rock crews are going to face more action-packed obstacles than ever.

Unfortunately for Bode, in the midst of all of this he has a pretty seismic story to take on, as well, tied to Sleeper. If you remember, at the end of this past episode he realized that this guy wasn’t going anywhere, and there is a major risk that he could wreck everyone on the crew. However, there’s a major fear that if he oversteps or breaks any rules, it could keep him from getting parole. Remember that this hearing is going to be the central event of the end of the season, and of course we have to be prepared for anything/everything there.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 20 synopsis below:

“At the End of My Rope” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a deadly explosion at an abandoned mine. Meanwhile, Bode faces a difficult decision that could have serious consequences, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Also, remember this…

There are only two more episodes left after this one. Everything when it comes to momentum is going to keep building from here on out. Prepare accordingly…

