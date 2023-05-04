Fire Country season 1 episode 21: Max Thieriot on big story ahead

For those who have heard already, Fire Country season 1 episode 21 is going to be a pretty special one for Max Thieriot. After all, he is directing it! This is an opportunity for him to show even more of what he is capable of behind the scenes — he has directed TV before, but this is his first foray on this particular show.

So what makes the gig special for him this time around? Well, the actors tells TVLine that first and foremost, he will be on-screen more during this hour than he has been in a number of his other past directorial efforts. Also, he adds that the episode has “more practical fire than we had done yet in the series, which is always exciting. There’s something about your acting that changes a bit if it’s real fire. You can feel people react and respond to the heat when you’re surrounded by it.”

Of course, all of the practical fire on the show is still well-maintained and safe, but it does add that extra layer of authenticity. The remaining episodes this season are almost certainly going to amplify the danger for everyone, and that also includes high stakes for Bode away from the crew. Remember that his future is very much still up in the air and over the course of time, we’re going to be seeing more when it comes to whether or not he gets out on parole.

As for whether or not you’ll be seeing a lot of that particular story in episode 21, that feels unlikely. Instead, we would say to keep your eyes peeled a little bit more for that when it comes to the finale — doesn’t his fate make a good cliffhanger for a season 2?

Also, isn’t it nice to know that we have a season 2 already?

Related – Be sure to get some other news about this Fire Country episode

Is there anything that you are particularly excited to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 21 on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







