Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: How Colin, Isaac move forward

Next week is going to bring Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 to Apple TV+ and at this point, there are SO many stories to address. It’s hard to even know where to start right now!

While there are so many topics we could touch on (and we plan to hit some of them down the road), we want to focus more on Colin and Isaac here, given that the end of what we saw in episode 8 was so abrupt. Isaac saw something on his teammate’s phone and as a result of that, walked away in anger.

We’ve seen a number of people already express a lot of frustration over the past few days with the abrupt ending of this story, and the only response we have to that is rather simple: Are aren’t at the ending at all! There is still a lot of other stuff that the writers are going to be exploring here, and that is something well worth watching out for over time.

Our theory with Isaac is quite simple: He doesn’t care about Colin’s sexuality. Instead, he cares about being misled. The way that this show has told certain stories as of late makes us feel like Colin won’t be the victim of bigotry among the Richmond team; we don’t think Isaac is going to out him to anyone else. This is just a friendship where someone in Isaac does not fully understand why Colin did what he did. That may become clearer over time, but it certainly is not at the moment.

We tend to think that much of episode 9 will be about understand; who knows? After that, the team may feel more united than ever.

