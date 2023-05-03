Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Roy’s press conference

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, what all is there to anticipate? Well, if you love Roy Kent, there is a rather great story ahead!

The title for the upcoming season is “La Locker Room Aux Folles” and when you think about that alone, it may be easy to draw some conclusions. Take, for starters, that a good bit of story could be set in this particular place. Hey, this is a football show — isn’t a lot of time going to be spent there?

If you want a few more details about what’s ahead, check out the full Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 synopsis — it may not be much, but it helps to set the stage:

“Colin and Isaac’s friendship is tested. Roy is asked to do a press conference.”

What is happening with Colin and Isaac moving into this episode is clearly connected to everything that we saw this week. Isaac’s anger isn’t with Colin’s sexuality, but rather the fact that he hid it from him for so long. On a personal level he feels betrayed and because Isaac hasn’t gone through the same experience, he may not understand the decisions that his friend has made.

The important (but sad) thing to also remember right now is that there are only four more episodes still to come this season. That means that we’re going to be building towards some really big stuff — but, unfortunately, we still don’t know if this is the end of the season or end of the series.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that Apple TV+ wants to allow Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the creative team as much time and distance as possible. After all, that will enable them to make the choice that they want at some point down the road.

