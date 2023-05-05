Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Jonathan Groff to appear!

Just in case you needed more excitement leading into Doctor Who season 14, the latest casting news should do the trick!

Today, the BBC confirmed in a statement that former Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is going to be appearing on the upcoming season of the BBC One hit in a guest-starring role. There are no details about his character as of yet but knowing what we do about this show, it is likely going to be imaginative and unique.

Also, Groff’s many talents add even more to the mystery, given that he is an accomplished actor, singer, and stage performer. It is hard to predict just what he will do.

In the statement, here is what Groff had to say about coming on board:

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Meanwhile, Davies (who is the new / returning showrunner) added the following:

“This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

When are new episodes going to premiere?

The first chapter of the future here is the 60th anniversary special, which is going to feature both the return of David Tennant and the eventual debut of Gatwa. Meanwhile, season 14 proper is slated to start over the holidays. Much has been made about this new era of the show already, which includes it having a new streaming home in Disney+ outside of the UK. With that comes a bigger budget, and you can prepare to see some stories that are bigger and more epic than ever before. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about here?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you think about Jonathan Groff coming on board Doctor Who season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other news that you do not want to miss.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







