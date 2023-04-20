Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Ncuti Gatwa in the sixties!

Unfortunately, we are well-aware at this point that we will be waiting a while to see Doctor Who season 14 arrive on BBC One. There is a lot to be excited about and yet, bit questions that are very much lingering. Take, for example, how we’re going to transition over to the Ncuti Gatwa era in the first place.

Ultimately, the path forward for the sci-fi sensation seems to go a little something like this: We’re going to have a chance to see the 60th anniversary special with David Tennant and Catherine Tate in November. Then, at some point during the holidays, the proper season 14 with Ncuti Gatwa will premiere. He will have some role before than in the 60th anniversary, but we’ll have to wait on that.

What are we not going to have to wait on now? Think in terms of more news when it comes to time-travel! This week, the show’s official Twitter account shared some photos of the new Doctor alongside companion Ruby Tuesday (Millie Gibson), as the two appear to be going back in time to the 1960’s for something. Is there an alien threat there, or some other issue with the timeline? The great thing about this show is that just about anything is possible, and you do not have to test the imagination that much to know that.

With showrunner Russell T. Davies back at the helm after so many years away, it is our hope that as we move forward, we will continue to see the series take on a number of different, super-crazy twists and turns. This is going to be a chance to make the story nostalgic, but at the same time also really fun and different.

Thanks to these photos and so much more, we really can’t wait to see a trailer…

(Photo: BBC One.)

