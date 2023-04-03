Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Jinkx Monsoon to appear

As we prepare for the eventual premiere of Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One, we’re eager to get more news at just about every turn!

With that in mind, let’s share some good news from the casting point of view. Today, the British network announced (per TVLine) that former RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon is going to be playing a major role in the upcoming batch of episodes.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

Meanwhile, Monsoon added the following:

“I’m honored, thrilled and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer. I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Of course, the folks at BBC One are currently keeping the finer details of Monsoon’s role under wraps, and absolutely we wish there will be more details between now and when the show actually comes back.

The best part of most recent announcements

We are getting a real sense at the moment that the folks behind the scenes are really working to ensure that the upcoming season is a genuine celebration of everything the show does best. You know, think along the lines of fun, imaginative storytelling that really allows a younger viewership to be curious about the world around them.

The big rule of Doctor Who is that there really should be no rules, and the end product is infinitely better when this is the case. Let’s continue to hope it is in the long-term with Ncuti Gatwa set to be the new star.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Doctor Who right now, including some premiere date expectations

What are you most excited to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







