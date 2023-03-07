Doctor Who season 14 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are into the month of March, what more can we say at the moment in regards to a Doctor Who season 14 premiere date? Is there reason that we could see more news in the near future?

For those who are not currently aware, we are entering one of the most ambitious and exciting chapters of the series’ run in quite some time. Just think about everything that we already know on the subject! Russell T. Davies is coming back as showrunner, and there is a new Doctor coming on board soon played by Ncuti Gatwa.

So what is the schedule coming up? At least a certain part of it has been confirmed already, beginning with the the 60th anniversary special, which is going to be premiering in November. This is the event that will bring back David Tennant and at some point, offer up a firm introduction to Gatwa’s iteration of the character.

Beyond that, we are going to get a firm introduction to season 14 proper. While there may not be an official premiere date as of yet, we do tend to think that we could be seeing it around Christmastime. After all, go ahead and remember that Davies has expressed interest in doing these sort of specials again, and this would be an excellent way to get everyone back on board the new version of the show. We don’t expect any more info for a few more months, but the knowledge alone is worthy of excitement.

One other quick thing to remember: Thanks to a new international distribution deal with Disney+, we are going to see more epic installments of Doctor Who than ever before. Go ahead and consider that a merit of having a larger overall budget.

