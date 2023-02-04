Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: More TARDIS teases?

Just in case you are not excited enough already about Doctor Who season 14, let’s dive into something that matters a great deal. By that, we of course mean the design of the TARDIS and how much that could matter to the show’s overall look and feel.

Given that we are formally entering a new era a little later this year with Ncuti Gatwa as the new lead, that necessitates a great deal of change. That is, of course, before we even get into the fact that there is a larger budget and a new global streaming partner in Disney+. There are reasons to make the show bigger and more ambitious than ever, and of course that includes the interior of the show’s famed police box.

In a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine (per the Radio Times), here is some of what executive producer Joel Collins had to say about the design:

“We talked thorough various concepts with Russell, and there was one rough idea that was just too ambitious, and too impossible – but which everybody loved … Once I’d put it in front of Russell [T. Davies, the showrunner], he’s just too visually bright to unsee it. I’d go, ‘Yes, yes, but it’s completely mad, it’s never going to happen.’ Then we started to say, ‘OK, how do we make this impossible space possible?'”

It does seem as though the production team may have found a way to make this happen, and seeing the new TARDIS could be one of the things we’re most excited to see over the next several months. There are some teases that will inevitably be spoiled online, but this is an interior set — it’s going to be hard for anyone to have access to it for quite some time.

Remember, the plan is for Doctor Who to return with its anniversary specials featuring David Tennant in November. Meanwhile, the start of season 14 proper starring Gatwa will be around the holidays.

