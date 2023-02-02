Doctor Who season 14 premiere date: Our hopes for February

What could we learn about a Doctor Who season 14 premiere date over the course of this month? It does go without saying, but there are a few different things to be excited for moving forward.

Let us start this piece off by noting simply what is out there so far: There is 100% another season of the show coming, and this is a landmark one for a multitude of different reasons. It is the first one to star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, and it is also going to feature the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner behind the scenes. There’s going to be an element of nostalgia throughout much of what lies ahead here, and we certainly hope that you are prepared for that!

Unfortunately, you should probably not be prepared to get some sort of specific premiere date this month, even though we already have a somewhat-approximate idea as to when the series is going to be back. Why not dive into this a little bit further?

The first thing that we should really do here is remind everyone that season 14 will technically be preceded by a handful of specials featuring former series star David Tennant. These will give you an appearance from Gatwa at some point, and they are currently slated to arrive in November. Our hope, at least at the moment, is that we end up seeing a specific date announced in early fall. Season 14 proper is slated for a holiday premiere, so don’t be shocked if it launches on Christmas Day — or, at the very least, some period super-close to that.

Odds are, you will start to get more season 14 specifics right after the anniversary specials in November. That’s going to be the priority first and foremost and understandably so, when you consider that the point is to celebrate the show’s legacy.

