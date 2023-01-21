Doctor Who season 14: New castings, premiere date chatter

As you prepare for Doctor Who season 14 to arrive on BBC One, let’s just say there is more to be excited about today! After all, we’ve got news on a couple of different fronts.

So where do we start here? How about with the reveal that Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge are going to be a part of the upcoming episodes? No details about the roles were released today by the BBC, but we know that Dobson is well-known for an iconic run on EastEnders. Meanwhile, Greenidge has appeared on It’s a Sin, Small Axe, and a number of other series.

Now, let’s get into the other part of this report that is rather interesting to us, and it is mostly tied to when we’re actually going to see the show back! The plan is for the series to return in November with three episodes, which are going to be used to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show. These are also the episodes poised to feature the much-hyped return of David Tennant as The Doctor — this is a different version of The Doctor than what we’ve seen in the past, but very much the character nonetheless.

After this, the network is going to bring Doctor Who season 14 on the air during the “festive period” in 2023. That more than likely means that the Christmas Special could double as the season 14 premiere — we’ve heard that there are plans to do this again after some time away, so let’s hope for some fun/exciting stuff with Ncuti Gatwa settling in to the role as the new Doctor. He will bring his own energy and style to the part, and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies already knows a thing or two about making this character shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Doctor Who and the future right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes Doctor Who season 14, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more information now. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







