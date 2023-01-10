Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: UNIT is returning!

Sure, we realize that we are going to be waiting a long time to see Doctor Who season 14 arrive on BBC One, but there is more news to share!

In a post on Twitter this week, the show’s official account confirmed that Jemma Redgrave will be back for the upcoming season as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and you will see a god bit of UNIT at large:

“UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam.”

Of course, we more than anticipate that this is going to add another layer of intrigue to the upcoming stories starring Ncuti Gatwa, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there is some other nostalgia scattered here and there. Given that showrunner Russell T. Davies has worked on the series before, he will likely pick up some familiar elements while also creating new one. The goal with this franchise should be to always create new Whovians, while at the same time working to surprise and entertain the ones you already have. If you can pull all of this off, then you have a chance at making executives very-much happy.

In general, it is clear that season 4 is going to be among the most ambitious we’ve ever seen for the show. Remember for a moment that Disney+ is going to be the exclusive home for the show outside the UK and with that, inevitably, comes some Disney dollars. While some reports of the new budget have been a little overstated, this is still going to be a series that has more to work with than ever before.

Let’s just hope that more announcements are coming in the next several weeks!

