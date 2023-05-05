Is Shane Johnson leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of tonight’s new episode? Is Cooper Saxe actually dead?

Well, here is the crazy thing — you can argue that this character has had more lives than the standard house cat. There are multiple people who almost killed the guy, and we thought briefly at the end of Power itself that he could take his own life. He’s long been slimy and manipulative and yet, he’s stuck around time and time again.

At the end of season 3 episode 8, though, it feels as though everything is curtains for the guy after Theo Rollins shot him, shortly before he took his own life. Saxe got himself in too deep with being a CI, while also working all sides when it comes to Davis. We did think that all of this would come back to get him, but in this way? That was the real surprise.

Let’s be honest for a moment here: Saxe is one of the most-hated characters in the franchise. Yet, that is 100% intentional. This is a guy who was a thorn in the side of just about every person on the show, and he was always causing trouble for the St. Patrick family in one way or another.

However, is it weird to say that we’re going to miss him now? After all, we presume he’s really dead. Saxe is the equivalent of one of those ridiculous wrestling villains you boo when he comes out into the ring — it’s good to have someone to hate, since it makes you root for the other side that much more.

So kudos to Shane, if this is really the end, for playing this guy for so many years dating back to the original show. Other than Michael Rainey Jr., he’s really one of the longest-tenured people in the entire franchise.

