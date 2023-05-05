Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date at Starz

After what you see tonight on Starz, do you want to get the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 return date? What about some other details?

The first thing that we should really do is get some of the bad news out of the way — otherwise known as the news that is going to frustrate a lot of people out. There is no new installment next week, as the show is taking a one-week break before hitting the home stretch near the end of the month. “A Last Gift” is going to air on Friday, May 19, and things are going to get increasingly intense. After all, he needs to find a way to ensure that his family is safe!

Meanwhile, Tariq probably should consider to do whatever he could in order to ensure that the feds don’t take him down amidst the larger RICO investigation. This has been a huge part of the narrative so far this season, and we don’t get a sense that this is about to slow down in the near future.

To get some more news now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

Tariq scrambles to get ahead of information that could incriminate the drug organization and jeopardize his family’s safety. The feds double down and set their sights on a new target to aid their investigation.

Given that we already know that a season 4 of Ghost is coming down the road, that may not be something that you have to worry about — however, isn’t there still room to worry about a lot of different characters? We’ve seen a lot of big-time people die over the past couple of years (let alone this week), and we do think there’s a chance that this trend continues … even if we don’t want to be altogether morbid here. This is just the nature of this show.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9?

