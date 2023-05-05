The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 5: Ethan Young!

Who is Ethan Young on The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 5? Well, let’s just say that they are very important to the story.

Let’s start here with the ending — in the closing minutes of the episode tonight, we learned that Owen’s real name was actually Ethan Young, and he actually helped down his late wife’s family, who was tied in part to organized crime.

All of a sudden, it was starting to become clearer why Ethan erased his entire past and worked to start completely over with his daughter — whose real name was actually Kristin. That part of the equation started to come together when Bailey walked in to Charlie’s bar and was called another name. Charlie is Kate’s brother, and at this point one of the biggest opponents that Hannah and her stepdaughter have.

In going to Austin, it’s clear that Jennifer Garner’s character wanted the truth. However, what she has found at this point is SO much more than she bargained for.

The big twist at the end here

Well, let’s just make that pretty clear — Bailey is missing! We know that she didn’t want to leave Austin, realizing that they were so close to the end. The irony here is that had she not fled the hotel room when she did, she’d actually have learned a lot from Hannah. Because that didn’t happen, the character is now in this precarious (and pretty terrible) position.

Can she be found in time? Hannah does have a little bit of help, but at the end of all of this, we’re already starting to think that Bailey is going to need yet another name. Nothing seems that stable as of right now…

