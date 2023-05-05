The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 6: Last before finale

As we prepare for The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, there is quite a bit to prepare for! This is the final episode before the finale, and we tend to think that from start to finish, there is a lot that is going to be revealed.

One of the things that is very much clear at the moment is that Bailey and Hannah are getting closer to the truth about Owen. As for whether or not they will be okay with that, this is an entirely different story. There are reasons why some of these secrets have been kept, and it is hard to even articulate just how much this could unravel everything within this world.

To get a few more details about the future now, be sure to check out the full synopsis for The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 7 below:

While Bailey confronts her past, Hannah must make a devastating decision about their future.

Is it hard to acknowledge that there are only seven episodes in this season? Certainly, but we do think that there is a silver lining buried in this. The pace of this story is deliberate and fast, which means that there is not going to be any sort of wasted time. We even saw some of that in episode 5 with the search for Katherine Smith.

With all of this being said…

It does still feel like there is a decent chance of there being a season 2 down the road. One of the things that this show does have going for it right now is that Jennifer Garner is such a big name, and we do think in general that shows like this are forever going to have an audience eager to see more of them. It’s almost impossible to think of a way in which that would change!

