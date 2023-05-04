American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: Is it delayed?

Is there a chance that an American Horror Story season 12 premiere date is going to be delayed, thanks in part to a writers’ strike? Let’s just put it this way: We would not be shocked if you are concerned.

After all, consider what is going on right now. The new season, which has a cast including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Czuchry, is currently filming in New York City. However, a report from Deadline notes that there were some disruptions around filming today as teamsters apparently refused to cross a picket line. The site notes, however, that production for the show remains ongoing.

Is this going to be the case forever? This is where things get a little more complicated. This is a very uncomfortable situation for those who work on the show, and it will likely become more so over time. Also, are the scripts entirely written, and is it really the best thing for the season to consider without its writers on set? Our feeling is that the answer here is no, but it remains to be seen what happens.

We know that originally, the idea was that American Horror Story season 12 would premiere on FX at some point this summer. However, we are increasingly concerned that this is not going to happen. We could be waiting until fall or longer, but a lot is honestly going to depend on just how long the strike ends up lasting. The two sides, at least for now, appear pretty far apart and there have not been a lot of indications that progress has been made. The last major strike during the 2007-08 season lasted for months, and that could be a possibility once again here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

