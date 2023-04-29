American Horror Story season 12: Matt Czuchry finally confirmed?

Do we finally have official word that Matt Czuchry is going to be a part of American Horror Story season 12 on FX? Make no mistake that we’ve been waiting for news on this for a good while!

The reports of the actor joining the horror anthology first came about around the time his show The Resident was canceled at Fox. Since then, we’ve been waiting … and now, something is finally starting to trickle in. Ironically, the caveat is that even still, it’s not 100% official, but it might as well be.

According to Deadline, Czuchry is going to be the male lead of this American Horror Story season (rumored to be called AHS: Delicate), whereas Emma Roberts could serve as the other primary character. We’ve already heard of the splashy Kim Kardashian casting, and there are some others out there. Production is already underway, and this is one of the reasons why some other castings are starting to come out via the press.

(Still, to our great aggravation, no Billie Lourd — no matter how many times we have the photo above included.)

When is season 12 going to premiere?

To our great frustration, there is still no specific date out there … though we’re hoping for something more on that in the relatively near future. Reports suggest that it will be out this summer, that pregnancy could be a theme, and that we are going to have a single writer at the heart of the season that is not Ryan Murphy. (He will still be an executive producer, so rest assured of that.)

As sad as we are that The Resident is over, it is admittedly rather nice to know that he is starring in something else so soon. Hopefully, he may do more seasons down the line!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Matt Czuchry on American Horror Story season 12?

