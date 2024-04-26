Dead Boy Detectives season 2: Show EP on possible renewal

Dead Boy Detectives has been out on Netflix now for more than 24 hours, so are things charting towards a season 2 renewal? It may be too early to tell in some way — however, at the same time there are still some reasons to hope.

After all, consider the fact that the show is based on popular source material. Also, it has established producers who are known for balancing a lot of genres — just think about Steve Yockey, who is coming over to this after a couple of seasons of The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco.

Speaking to Deadline, the show’s executive producer noted that there are a ton of ideas as to where the story could go from here, and there are plans to make more episodes — it just comes down to whether or not that renewal happens:

I think there’s not a limit that we found yet to how far we could go, but that’s very brash answer. I would say we’ve had some really, really good conversations about what a second season would look like. The cool thing about the show is, because it has the overriding season arcs but also a case of the week, it has the kind of legs where it can just keep going. So we hope we get that opportunity.

How long could Netflix take to figure this out?

Well, let’s just say that there is not necessarily some sort of specific timetable for it. They may spend the next couple of months trying to figure this out, but a lot of it depends on what the total viewership is and also how many people watched until the very end. There are also some variables to think about here when it comes to cost, as Netflix is not necessarily out to spend a ton of money on every single show that they have. (Of course, they do still want to do that with a lot of their bigger hits.)

What do you most want to see moving into a possible Dead Boy Detectives season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates down the line.

