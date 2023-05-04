Law & Order season 22 episode 21 spoilers: A big birthday

Next week on NBC, you will be seeing Law & Order season 22 episode 21 — do you want to know a little more all about it?

Of course, there are a handful of things that are well-worth thinking about right now, so where do we begin right now? Well, we begin with the fact that “Appraisal” is the penultimate episode of the season, and whatever happens here should set the stage for the finale. Be prepared for twists, turns, drama, and a whole lot more.

To get more insight about this show in particular, we suggest that you check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 21 synopsis below:

05/11/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw suspect an art dealer was murdered but can’t make an arrest until they locate her body. Price and Maroun must go to trial with a circumstantial case and a suspect with unlimited resources. The squad celebrates a birthday. TV-14

The birthday part of this almost feels like an outlier with not just the rest of the synopsis, but almost the entirety of the franchise as a whole. Yet, we do think it is a pretty important reminder that everyone within the squad is human and they aren’t just all robotic machines who go about the job and never think about their personal lives. The case itself will be complicated on multiple fronts, especially when it comes to the trial itself. How do you win over a jury when you facing off with someone who seemingly has advantages at almost every turn? That is not an altogether easy thing to answer at this given moment.

Of course, trying to see the prosecution piece this together is a big part of what has made Law & Order compelling for so many years!

