Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be seeing the show back alongside both SVU and also Organized Crime?

Last week, we were pretty darn pleased with the fact that these three shows returned following a pretty extensive hiatus. Now, we’ve got more great news to share now! All three of these episodes are going to be coming on starting at 8:00 Eastern time and, of course, there is going to be a lot of drama from start to finish.

Want to learn more? Then be sure to check out more details on all three of these upcoming episodes below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 20, “Class Retreat” – 05/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a respected businessman is found murdered, his surprising connection to Cosgrove’s daughter helps the police make a break in the case. Price and Maroun disagree on how to proceed at trial when the defendant’s age brings up legal precedent they must follow. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 20, “Debatable” – 05/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson tries to help a student after she’s assaulted on a field trip. Fin suspects a witness in the case may not be telling the whole truth. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20, “Pareto Principle” – 05/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The Feds call in Bell and Stabler when they suspect a gruesome murder could be connected to a string of bank robberies. When a DNA match is tied to a suspect with the perfect alibi, the team struggles to make a case against him. TV-14

There are only two episodes left for each of these shows after the fact, and whatever happens next week will almost surely bleed over into the finale. We know that all three of these shows are coming back for another season, so you don’t have to worry about that. (Of course, we are still surprised by the fact that Organized Crime is only doing a 13-episode season.)

Related – Learn more news now all about the SVU finale

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







