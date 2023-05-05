Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The ‘Burial’ aftermath

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Burial,” and we don’t have to tell you what that means.

At the end of episode 6, we got a firm conclusion on one of the stories we’ve been most dreading: The fate of Shauna’s baby. The child is dead, and now the character has to contend with this loss while also mourning Jackie and stranded in the middle of the wilderness with the rest of her team. The temperatures are freezing, and there is seemingly no hope.

If there’s one thing we can say right now to offer some comfort, it is this: We don’t think the baby is about to become dinner. There was that nightmare in episode 6, but we don’t get the indication that the writers are going to go this dark. Regardless, saying goodbye to this baby so soon after welcoming them into the world is shattering. It is clear that this is one of the reasons why Shauna doesn’t discuss this; it is probably too hard for even picture having such a conversation in her mind years down the road.

Of course, we do also think the title here carries with it a double meaning. This is not just Shauna having to bury her son; it may also be her trying to bury all of these memories far in her mind. This could be the only way that she sees herself okay to function and move forward.

The hardest thing for us to process at this point is that there are only three episodes remaining. While it is great to know that the show has been renewed already for a season 3, that may not happen for some time due to the writers’ strike. We really have to enjoy the story that is right in front of us.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 7 on Showtime?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

