Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Where are we at now?

Given that today marked the launch of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story over at Netflix, where do things stand for season 3? Is there something more to consider here?

Here’s what we can tell you, at least for the time being. The flagship show has been done with production of its latest batch of episodes for several weeks now and with that in mind, we like to think that it will be ready later this year. Bridgerton proper will seemingly not be impacted by the writers’ strike in terms of post-production, but it could end up premiering later than expected to try to mitigate its long-term impact. The requests the WGA have are far from unreasonable, but it remains to be seen when studios and broadcasters are going to step up to the plate.

For right now, our hope is for a late fall / early winter release for Bridgerton season 3. For us personally, we wouldn’t be shocked at all in the event that the series comes back around the same time that season 1 did on Christmas Day. It is a great opportunity for Netflix to generate a lot of viewership at once — also, there is no denying that the romantic escapism is a big part of what makes Bridgerton so great. You can emerge yourself in this world and feel incredibly fascinated by a number of these characters.

Now, we know already that the third season is going to have a lot of romance at the center of it, as this could be the epic story of Penelope and Colin. It is something that we have seen play out here and there moving forward, but it is about to have a chance to shine in a way that it simply has not so far. Isn’t there something even more exciting about that?

Let’s just hope that it lives up to a lot of the hype that we have…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

