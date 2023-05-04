Young Sheldon season 6 episode 20: Last before two-part finale

While we don’t think it should necessarily shock anyone at this point in the spring, but Young Sheldon season 6 episode 20 is going to be pretty huge. This is the last installment before the finale, which is going to be an hour long-event that is coming your way when we get around to two weeks from tonight.

So what is the next installment going to entail? Well, for Meemaw it is one of the most precarious situations that she’s been in courtesy of a robbery. Meanwhile, Sheldon could be preparing for a situation that actually does change a lot for him in the finale, where he heads off to Europe with a specific goal in mind.

For a few more details now about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Young Sheldon season 6 episode 20 synopsis below:

“German for Beginners and a Crazy Old Man with a Bat” – The gambling room gets broken into and Sheldon wants to study abroad. Also, Missy makes a new friend, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we know that there are some Young Sheldon stories that are relatively standalone in nature, a few others are meant to be important for several weeks on end. This episode could both introduce some and resolve another couple. In general, there is a lot of discussion that season 7 could be the last one. With that in mind, we do think that there is a far greater degree of propulsion with some of these stories than there has ever been before. In a lot of ways, there has to be.

