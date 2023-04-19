Young Sheldon season 6 finale spoilers: Two-part story ahead?

For anyone out there who is curious about how Young Sheldon season 6 could come to a conclusion, let’s say we have more info within!

First and foremost, it is important to point out here that this is going to be a one-hour event on Thursday, May 18. This means that the final two episodes are going to be closely connected and within that, we tend to think that there’s a lot that is going to happen. There almost has to be, given that these characters are about to enter brand-new periods in their lives. We’re close to the time when Sheldon moves to the West Coast for grad school, just as we also are not that far away from George’s death — at least in the original Big Bang Theory canon.

Odds are, those two aforementioned things are season 7 stories, but they should be in your mind right now. The same goes for the idea that season 7 could be the end of the road, as that rumor has been out there for a good while.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share a few more details about the future. Check out the synopses for the final two episodes below…

“A Romantic Getaway and a Germanic Meat-Based Diet” – Mandy (Emily Osment) surprises Georgie (Montana Jordan) with a spa weekend and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) prepares for his summer in Germany. Part one of the sixth season finale.

“A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring” – Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mary (Zoe Perry) head to Germany while the rest of the Cooper family braves a tornado that is heading straight for Medford. Part two of the sixth season finale.

Given that Texas is very much a hotbed for tornadoes, it is hardly a surprise that this would be a major part of the finale story. Meanwhile, Sheldon spending time in Germany probably won’t be something we see that much of moving forward — we tend to think that there’s going to be at least a small time jump. Why spend a ton of time with him moving forward, away from a number of other characters?

