Young Sheldon season 6 episode 18: Big George moment ahead?

We already know that we will be waiting a good while to see Young Sheldon season 6 episode 8 over on CBS. Nonetheless, there is a lot to discuss in the interim.

What’s the #1 thing, beyond of course whether or not Georgie and Mandy are going to get engaged? Well, it actually has more to do with Georgie’s father than him! If you think back to the original The Big Bang Theory, we are really close to the time now where Sheldon walks in on his father with another women — or, at least that’s what he said on the show. Is the Big Bang version of the character an unreliable narrator charged up by emotion, or misinterpreting what he saw? All of these questions are fair to wonder.

However, at the same time we don’t think that the writers are going to be making some sort of big deviation from what we have seen so far within the original show. Whether or not the moment happens on-screen remains to be seen, but we do think it could happen — and also happen this season. This would be the sort of big reveal that, naturally, would set the stage for the story in season 7. We already know that this could be the final season on CBS, and there are some other notable moments that could transpire then.

(Of course, we’re not trying to be altogether morbid here, but conceivably the show could be giving us George’s death next season.)

Is this show moving towards a dark ending?

It is rather weird when you think about how in The Big Bang Theory Sheldon doesn’t see his family all that often, and nor does he have much in common with them. Yet, we do tend to think that at the end of the road we’re going to hear some gratification from Narrator Sheldon towards them — remember, this version of the character is older than the one Jim Parsons played. He may be able to reflect in a way that he never could have before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

