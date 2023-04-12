The Big Bang Theory spin-off in development at Max; early hopes

Today, HBO Max confirmed that they are rebranding as Max and with that, announced a big reveal for The Big Bang Theory universe.

According to a report from Variety, executive producer Chuck Lorre is developing another extension for the hit franchise, which includes both the flagship show and also the prequel Young Sheldon, which could end after its upcoming season 7. There are no details about what the show could be, beyond of course the fact that it would be airing at the newly-named streaming service.

The idea behind a new spin-off is clear: Max wants to make money under their new name, and franchises are a huge part of it. Love it or hate it, but The Big Bang Theory is widely considered to be the last “mega-hit” sitcom with a traditional multi-camera format. We’ve anticipated that there would be another spin-off at some point, but we are very much surprised to see that it is coming to Max as opposed to CBS, given that it generated so much money there.

Then again, Warner Bros. TV was the studio behind the original, and it shares a parent company with Max — hence, the reason to put it here.

So what could the series be about?

Given that Leonard, Penny, Howard, Bernadette, Sheldon, and Amy all had happy endings in the series finale of the original show, we don’t know if there’s value in directly revisiting them. Also, the bulk of those cast members all also have some other projects now — Melissa Rauch as Night Court, Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant, and Mayim Bialik Jeopardy / Call Me Kat.

A Raj spin-off would make the most sense of the original cast members just because there was clearly more story left for him. However, you could do another prequel or focus on someone like Stuart, who was more of a recurring favorite in the years that he was around.

Do you think it makes sense to have a new The Big Bang Theory spin-off at the rebranded Max?

