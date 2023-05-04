Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 spoilers: What is Nate’s next move?

As we prepare to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, are there reasons to hope for Nate? We certainly think that this character is on the road to showing he is so much more than what anyone assumed at the end of season 2. He’s got a romantic relationship with Jade the hostess, he is starting to recognize that West Ham isn’t a great environment for him, and he is showing at least the smallest bit of his true self again.

However, none of this means that the nasty Nate from last season is gone. What it just means is that moving forward, everything could start to become a little bit more complicated.

Speaking in a new interview all about this to Entertainment Weekly, Nick Mohammed notes that his character’s new relationship should inspire some hope … but it also doesn’t offer any guarantees that things will change:

“There’s a spark of a relationship … Whether he’s redeemed is a whole different story. I don’t think it’s as black and white as he’s definitely redeemed or he’s definitely not redeemed. It’s a bit more nuanced than that.”

We do tend to think that the real breakthrough is going to be when Nate actually does reach out to Ted, which is something that he has been rather reluctant to do on some sort of grand level as of yet. We know that there are levels to these things, and the character is likely just at the beginning of a rather grand journey over the next four episodes.

The big question we’ve got, at least for now, is there’s enough time to share all of this over the next four installments alone. There is no guarantee of more after that — hence, the reason why we feel more pain.

What do you think Nate’s next move is going to be entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

