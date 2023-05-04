Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? Upton in danger!

Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD following the events of next week’s episode? Is there a chance that Hailey Upton could die?

If you’re feeling nervous about this after watching the latest episode preview, who could blame you? This isn’t the first time that this show has made us panic over the fate of a character and in all honesty, it probably won’t be the last. This is something that we do foresee happening a great deal moving into next season, as well. These people have dangerous jobs, and what we are seeing here is in some ways a consequence of it.

For Upton, she’s never been someone to take a back seat — if there’s something that she can to help others and stop bad guys, she’s going to do. However, this situated (where Upton could get captured and/or beaten to death) is just one of a handful of tough situations that have come her way over the course of the show. Just remember that already, we have seen her fight to survive this season … and that is without even mentioning the heartache she is suffering from due to the Halstead situation.

If there is any silver lining that we can share right now about Spiridakos’ future, it is that there is no direct evidence she is leaving the show. Why would anyone want that? For the time being, we’re just going to cross our fingers and hope that this is yet another example of the producers trying to scare us.

Also, to lose Upton so soon after Halstead’s departure would be a massive dagger to the heart — why would anyone want to see that at this point? Let’s all cross our fingers and hope for the best here…

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Chicago PD right now, including some intel on the end of the season

Do you think that Upton could die as you move into Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







