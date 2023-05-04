NCIS season 20 episode 21 spoilers: A big Knight, Palmer twist?

Is there a huge twist coming on NCIS season 20 episode 21 when it airs on CBS come May 15? Let’s just say that, for now, there is a chance of that very thing. Also, there’s a good chance that this could be tied in some way to the relationship between Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer.

So what could we be talking about here? Well, let’s just share the full NCIS season 20 episode 21 synopsis with more news all about what could be coming:

“Kompromat” – When a suspicious murder occurs in the classified section of the National Archive, NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to the crime. Also, Jimmy accidentally makes a confession that could change the course of his relationship with Knight, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our hope here is pretty darn simple: That this confession is something positive like a full explanation of his feelings or how much he loves her. We don’t want to see a breakup or anything else! This is one of the crazy things about a show like this: You get so invested in these characters over time and by virtue of that, you want to hope that they find a way to figure things out.

For those wondering…

The episode title here is actually a reference to damaging information about a politician — this story could be tied to what we saw earlier this season with Senator Miller, who may have some shocking connection to some Russian sleeper-cells. This is one of those stories we’ve been looking forward to seeing for quite some time; let us hope that the payoff at the very end proves to be worthwhile.

Related – Want to see another preview for the next NCIS episode?

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 20 episode 21 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







