The Conners season 5 finale: Will Johnny Galecki never return?

Following the events of The Conners season 5 finale on ABC, it makes sense to have some big questions in regards to David. Take, for example, whether or not we will ever see him again.

Is it possible that Johnny Galecki’s character is MIA forever after he did not appear at Mark’s graduation? Well, it seems like that could be on the table. This episode cast the David character in a pretty negative light as an absent father, but it seems like that was necessary since the writers had to tackle his absence in some form.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Bruce Helford did confirm that the team did reach out to the former Big Bang Theory star about coming back, but he is seemingly taking a break from being on-screen at the moment:

…He and Sara [Gilbert] are very close, so on occasion we would say, “Hey, come on out!” We even approached him for this episode, to be honest with you. It was just one of those things where it didn’t work out — and like you say, he’s certainly taking a step away, taking a breather, and we understand that. But we have to deal with what’s going on in the Conners’ lives, so we just decided this was the time [to address David’s absence]. But we’ve been in touch with him, and it has always been cordial.

Is there still a chance David comes back?

Well, let’s just say that there is a good chance of it still. Who knows how long that Galecki’s hiatus is going to last? Also, if it turns out that season 6 is the final season (which is possible), doesn’t that mean that it’d make sense to bring him back for one last hurrah?

It could all come down to Johnny, who certainly doesn’t need to work again after all the money he made on the CBS sitcom.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners, including when season 6 could premiere

What did you think about the events of The Conners season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







