The Conners season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big season 5 finale, are we going to be seeing The Conners get renewed for a season 6 at ABC? Why haven’t we heard some official news about this as of yet?

Well, let’s just start off by noting this: If you’re frustrated about a lack of news at the moment, we get it. For weeks now, it’s felt like the Sara Gilbert – John Goodman comedy would be returning without question and yet, nothing is official.

However, this is where we should note that this is not altogether startling. While most TV shows lock actors in for six or seven years from the jump, The Conners is a totally different beast. Because it originated as a revival of Roseanne and features so many TV icons, the deal structure is different for most people involved. That means there need to be negotiations with the cast on virtually an annual basis, and that does tend to make things more drawn-out and complicated. Rest assured, though, that it does seem as though everyone wants to come back.

Based on the ratings and the fact that another ABC show in The Goldbergs is ending, we’d be pretty confident that you are going to get a season 6. There may just not be a lot of pressure to renew it immediately given that even when more episodes are ordered, a writers’ strike is currently underway. Nothing else can be done for the sitcom until this situation is resolved with the WGA. Of course, we’re optimistic that it eventually will, but the last extended writers’ strike lasted for months. It’s why we don’t want to sit here and offer any guarantees that The Conners will be back in the fall, or that it will do as many episodes as last time.

For now, just feel pretty good that there will be more of the show coming; don’t sweat the small stuff here.

