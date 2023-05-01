The Conners season 6: Could it be the final season?

While there is no official season 6 order as of yet for The Conners over at ABC, all signs point to that happening. With that in mind, it does feel like now is the right time to wonder over the following, as well: Whether or not this could be the end of the road.

In a way, you have to remember that season 6 of this show would almost be like season 7 for the current generation of performers, given that there was the brief one-season Roseanne revival leading into this. Given the legacy of these characters, we also tend to think there’s a good chance that everyone will want to end this on a high note.

Speaking to TVLine recently, showrunner Bruce Helford talked about the idea of season 6 being the end by noting that there is a significant chance this is where the story could wrap up:

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners … I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

The aforementioned site notes that ABC, per an insider, has not had any formal discussions about the show ending with season 6.

Another big topic right now

Just how much of a role is a potential writers’ strike going to have in shaping things moving forward? That could determine the episode count and for now, there is a huge chance it will impact the premiere date. We continue to hope that this situation is resolved sooner rather than later, but we shall see!

