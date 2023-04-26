The Conners season 5 episode 22 (finale): ‘The Grad Finale’

Next week on ABC you’re going to see The Conners season 5 episode 22, and it will be far more than your standard hour of TV. After all, “The Grad Finale” is set to be a great way to cap off this season, and we tend to think that there are going to be some super-fun surprises from start to finish.

Oh, and of course we know that there is going to be a central event at the center of it — and this is one that you remember for most of your life.

Want to get some more news on The Conners season 5 episode 22? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

As Mark’s graduation approaches, he considers his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Louise plans a big graduation ceremony at the Lunch Box.

Our first reaction to all of this at the moment is rather simple: It sounds fun! Of course, we do think that there could be a few dramatic moments still included here and there, but that’s just because this is the sort of show that this. It does tend to try and keep some situations as relatable as possible.

Is it possible that there is some sort of cliffhanger at the end?

We’re not sure that this is how we’d personally describe it. Instead, we tend to think that we could get the sort of ending that raises some more questions about what a season 6 could look like. While there is technically not a season 6 renewal as of this writing, we 100% think that it is coming — and that absolutely is something to celebrate,

As for how long The Conners could realistically last, we do know that it is one of ABC’s more-popular comedies. With this in mind, we do tend to think it stands a chance to be around for however long that the cast would like for it to be. Almost any show would love this opportunity.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 22?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







