Blue Bloods season 13 finale spoilers: Is Joe Hill returning?

The Blue Bloods season 13 finale is going to be coming onto CBS later this month, and we know there are a number of guest stars. Is Will Hochman as Joe Hill going to be one of them?

It goes without saying that we’d love to see Joe around for a number of reasons, with a big one being the chance to see him alongside Nicky. The two haven’t gotten to meet on-screen, as crazy as that may sound! Sami Gayle will be back when the finale airs two weeks from Friday — but unfortunately, Hochman will not be. This news was confirmed recently by TVLine.

So why are we not going to see Joe back at that point? Well, the reasoning for that is most likely that there just isn’t enough story to go around, especially since Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, and Peter Hermann are all going to be featured. That’s a ton of guest stars, and there are only so many the show can afford for an hour-long episode.

Of course, we know that Joe is still out there, and we wouldn’t be shocked if he appears in multiple episodes across season 14 (which has already been confirmed). The only thing that could keep this from happening is in the event that Hochman is extremely busy, which does happen with this show sometimes.

No matter what, we do 100% think you can count on some familiar faces coming back around! We know that much of the main cast took a pay cut for season 14, with one of the big reasons for that being that the show will look and feel similar to what you’ve come to know and love. Hopefully, it will return this fall, but that could depend heavily on a writer’s strike.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now, including other details about the next new episode

When are you most hoping to see Joe Hill back on Blue Bloods?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







