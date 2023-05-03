Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 video: Eddie’s modified duty?

After a short hiatus this week we’re having a chance to check out Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 on CBS in a matter of days. Want to learn more?

Well, let’s just say for a moment here that “Fire Drill” is going to be a story that revolves in part around Eddie Janko, as she finds herself in an incident out in the field that could lead to her landing in some hot water. The setting for it was an anti-cop rally, which is the sort of place where there could always be some sort of problem that emerges. Vanessa Ray’s character was accused of excessive force by someone in attendance, so what is going to be done about this?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and talk about this situation through the lens of Frank and the Dream Team. Gormley seems to have the strongest reaction to this situation, explaining in a sneak preview at the show’s official YouTube that this entire issue may be overblown or that Eddie was somehow goaded into getting involved.

No matter what happened out in the field, Eddie made it clear in another preview what the end result should be: Being placed on modified duty. She’s smart enough in order to realize that not being put on it would be bad for everyone, at least until everything is sorted out.

Do we think that she is going to keep her job at the end of the day? Absolutely, especially since we don’t think that Eddie is the sort of person who would ever cross the line while out in the field. However, there are still a lot of twists and turns that could be coming throughout this, and it probably is for the best that she takes a step back so that everyone can move forward.

