Blue Bloods season 13: When will Erin’s election actually arrive?

At what point on Blue Bloods season 13 are we actually going to see Erin’s big election for District Attorney? It goes without saying, but we obviously want it! This is a storyline that we’ve been following for most of the season, and it has already gone through various peaks and valleys with it.

So far, what we’ve had a chance to see over the course of this are some frequent reminders that Erin faces a lot of complications in her path towards election. One of the biggest ones is tied to her father’s position, whereas another is her relationship with Jack. She’s also shown that she doesn’t want to drag her boss’ name through the mud and on occasion, will even still help her.

We do think we could be getting some more significant movement on this story soon … but it may not happen fully until the finale. We think at that point, more of the campaigning could begin in earnest.

We tend to think that one of the reasons why Blue Bloods has shied away from full-on campaign mode is because at its core, this is not a political drama. Politics are polarizing and we don’t think the writers want that much to do with any of this. If they can steer clear of these topics for however long they possibly can, we’re sure that they would like to do that.

So how would the show ideally handle Erin’s story?

By letting much of the campaigning happen over the summer. This would allow them to get to the election, presumably, in the fall, and then from there, allow us to focus solely on Erin’s work. That’s the story that Blue Bloods really likes to focus on, and they can do so on an even bigger level if Erin is the District Attorney.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

