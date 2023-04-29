Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 promo: Is Eddie losing her job?

We suppose that this won’t be a huge surprise, but there is a lot of drama ahead moving into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19. So, what is at the center of it … or rather, who is at the center of it?

Well, let’s be pretty blunt here that “Fire Drill” could be a pretty gigantic test for Eddie as she faces some serious allegations of excessive force from a protestor on the street. It’s the sort of thing that will lead to her being called in to 1 Police Plaza by Frank, who is going to ask some pretty big questions of her.

It goes without saying here, but obviously Frank does not want to fire her. This is his daughter-in-law! However, he also has to be aware of how precarious this position is for both of them. If he looks as though he is not giving her proper punishment, that’s a huge problem for them both. It could hurt her career in the long-term, and it’d also damage his own reputation.

The more realistic situation for Eddie at the moment is that she finds herself on modified duty after this — in other words, she’ll be in a situation where she has to adjust in the midst of an investigation. Frank is going to play this by the book, regardless of what she or anyone else wants.

Remember this

We are not talking here about a show that does a lot of sweeping changes, especially in the middle of a season. We would be shocked in the event that Eddie is no longer on the force at the end of this episode, so we wouldn’t be too worried. Instead, just brace for a lot of great drama along the way as we hope for top-notch performances.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods, including other scoop on the future

Do you think that Eddie could actually be fired as we move into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







