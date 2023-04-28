Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Well, we don’t think it would be a total jaw-dropper for anyone to learn we are excited for what lies ahead. Why wouldn’t we be? We’re anticipating twists, turns, drama, and a lot of other great stuff through the upcoming episodes.

Unfortunately, this is where we have some of the bad news: The Tom Selleck drama is off the air for the next seven days. This is luckily the last hiatus of the season, and there are three more stories to come until the summer hiatus. (Remember, the show has already been renewed for a season 14.)

So what is going to be coming up moving forward here? Well, some of this will feel familiar — moral dilemmas, recurring characters, and workplace challenges that will lead to family dinner arguments. Yet, the finale on May 19 is also going to give us a chance to see Jennifer Esposito back for the first time in ages. Isn’t that something to be psyched about?

Well, while you do wait for the series to return for more, we suggest that you check out the synopses for the next few episodes below…

Season 13 episode 19, “Fire Drill” – Jamie partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible for a massive fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility. Also, Danny and Baez feel the ripples of the storage facility fire when all the evidence against a cartel leader Danny brought to justice is destroyed; Anthony asks Erin to let him lead on a murder case when his friend is killed; and Eddie asks Frank to put her on modified duty following her divisive arrest of an anti-cop protestor at a rally, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 20, “Irish Exits” – Frank worries about his longtime friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) when he suspects the former officer is hiding his true reason for returning to the city. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when Baez and her daughter are targeted by a criminal Baez once put away; Eddie gives her partner, Badillo, relationship advice when his ex-girlfriend is physically attacked; and Anthony is sucked into the inner workings of an underground crime ring when his chaotic cousin, Joey, begs him for a favor, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Treat Williams returns as Lenny Ross, Frank’s longtime friend.

Season 13 episode 21 (finale), “Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – Danny (Donny Wahlberg) and Baez (Marissa Ramirez) team up with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating a criminal’s murders from a previous case; Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population; and Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Erin (Bridget Moynihan) team up to build evidence against a man previously released, but once again committing criminal assault.

