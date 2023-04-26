Blue Bloods season 14: Could Sami Gayle return more often?

For those of you out there who are not aware at present, Sami Gayle is going to be coming back to the Blue Bloods season 13 finale as Nicky! This is the first time in a good while that the character has been around the crime procedural, and we certainly hope that this is the first of many appearances coming up.

So is there a chance that we actually see more of the character moving into season 14 as a result of that? We do at least think the door is open for it…

We should note that there is a functional reason why Gayle is coming back for the finale, and it has a lot to do with what else she is currently up to. The actress is currently appearing on Bad Cinderella on Broadway, so it’s pretty easy for her to travel over to set and film at least a fairly brief scene. The good news with being on stage is that she’s in New York and it’s a convenient guest spot; however, the bad news is that it’s hard for her to have a substantial role in any episode given the busy Broadway schedule!

OF course, at this point we’ll take however much of some long-time familiar faces that we can. We do think one of the struggles with incorporating Nicky is that there are so many Blue Bloods characters who need to have stories week in and week out, and we’re not sure we see her being back full-time again anytime soon. However, it would be nice if we learn in the finale that she is coming back to New York, or that she could at least travel back and forth between there and where she works on the West Coast.

Ideally, it would be nice to have Nicky around for at least 2-4 episodes a season, to get some personal updates, allow Erin to have a sounding board, and further flesh out the Reagans with a different perspective. We think her filling a similar role to Joe makes some sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

